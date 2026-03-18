March is going mad beyond college campuses.

WATCH: 11-year-old hits backwards buzzer beater 11-year-old hits backwards buzzer beater in fifth-grade basketball game

Even the young ones are in on the excitement.

Caden Farrare, an 11-year-old fifth grader from CMIT Elementary, hit a backwards buzzer beater for the history books.

As the shot clock neared 0:00, Caden's teammate took a few dribbles, spun off a defender, and passed the ball up court where he was waiting at the top of the key.

Caden grabbed the ball and launched a no-look shot with his back towards the rim.

This is the kind of shot you practice as a kid in the backyard.

Caden, with ice in his veins, had the moxie to execute this trick shot in a game.

The ball is released like a moon shot, hitting the backboard, moving back and forth in the rim, and going in.

Everyone is jumping out of their skin.

"I was surprised that it went in, because I didn't think that it was gonna go in," Caden says. "It was nice because everyone was going crazy."

Caden's dad, Aubrey Farrare, can barely hold his excitement.

"I was about to storm the court. I don't know if you saw it; my wife pulled me back like, 'No. Nope. "Uh, we don't need no reason for the parents to be on the court and get a technical foul or anything like that," Aubrey says.