Watch Now
InvestigatorsMaryland Mysteries

Actions

Police continue to search for suspects in connection to 53-year-old cold case

Margaret Fetterolf
Baltimore County Police
Margaret Fetterolf
Margaret Fetterolf
Posted at 6:19 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 18:19:21-04

It's bee two years since police identified 'Woodlawn Jane Doe', as Margaret Fetterolf.

Since then detectives have worked tirelessly to find suspects in the case.

Fetterolf, of Alexandria, Virginia, was just 16 at the time she went missing.

On September 12, 1976, her body was discovered in the 5600 block of Dogwood Road, near the Lorraine Park Cemetery.

She'd been bound, beaten, and strangled, with the sedative chlorpromazine in her system.

One witness recalled seeing a white van in the area sometime between 9:20 and 10:20 am that day.

DNA testing conducted in 2021 with help from The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Bode Technology led to the ID.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 410-887-3943.

Unsolved homicide (1).png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices