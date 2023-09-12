Police continue to search for suspects in connection to 53-year-old cold case

It's bee two years since police identified 'Woodlawn Jane Doe', as Margaret Fetterolf.

Since then detectives have worked tirelessly to find suspects in the case.

Fetterolf, of Alexandria, Virginia, was just 16 at the time she went missing.

On September 12, 1976, her body was discovered in the 5600 block of Dogwood Road, near the Lorraine Park Cemetery.

She'd been bound, beaten, and strangled, with the sedative chlorpromazine in her system.

One witness recalled seeing a white van in the area sometime between 9:20 and 10:20 am that day.

DNA testing conducted in 2021 with help from The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Bode Technology led to the ID.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 410-887-3943.