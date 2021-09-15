"Woodlawn Jane Doe" identified 45-years after her murder

TOWSON, Md. — Investigators have uncovered the identity of a young woman who was raped and murdered 45-years ago in Woodlawn.

Margaret Fetterolf, of Alexandria, Virginia, was just 16 at the time she went missing.

For nearly half a century, she was called "Woodlawn Jane Doe."

On September 12, 1976, her body was discovered in the 5600 block of Dogwood Road, near the Lorraine Park Cemetery.

She'd been bound, beaten, and strangled, with the sedative chlorpromazine in her system.

One witness recalled seeing a white van in the area sometime between 9:20 and 10:20 am that day.

Despite recovering several pieces of evidence including a set of keys, a shoe and necklace, the case went ice cold for the next 30-years.

In June 2006, biological testing detected bodily fluids on an article of clothing but it wasn't enough to identify a victim or suspect.

Nearly 10-years later, a scientist with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol suggested some of the pollen present at the crime scene could have been from somewhere in Boston.

Shortly after that, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new facial reconstruction image of the victim.

An even bigger break came earlier this year when more DNA testing was conducted that revealed Margaret as the victim.

Police are now focused on finding her killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.