Ten years pass since 21-year-old’s Brooklyn Park killing

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Ten years have gone by since first responders raced to the woods in Brooklyn Park, where a 21-year-old man was found with fatal gunshot wounds.

Michael Compton was discovered dying in the woods just off Wasena Avenue and Alley 69 in the early morning hours of September 18, 2015. Despite being rushed to Shock Trauma, he did not survive his injuries.

Anne Arundel County Police are still trying to solve his case.

Just after 1 a.m. on September 18, 2015, a neighbor told police they saw a body in the woods near the neighborhood after hearing gunshots.

"This person approached the officers, when they arrived on scene, said they saw a body laying inside the woods. The officers entered the woods on a footpath, going through that wooded area, they located the adult male subject with an apparent gunshot wound, or some type of trauma to the upper body," a police spokesman said at the time.

Compton was pronounced dead 7 miles north at Shock Trauma in Baltimore City.

Despite taking witness statements, the case appears to have grown cold.

Police say Compton was known to stay nearby on Patrick Henry Drive. They also say he was robbed of a gun during the incident.

This past September marked 10 years since Compton's killing. Anyone with information that can help police solve the case is asked to call police at 410-222-8050.

