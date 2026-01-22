Ten years ago: Essex woman killed in Dundalk hit-and-run

DUNDALK, Md. — A mother's plea for justice has brought renewed attention to an unsolved hit-and-run case that claimed the life of her daughter a decade ago.

Atriece Hall was struck and killed by a vehicle which fled the scene on North Point Boulevard in Dundalk on January 10, 2016. The 34-year-old was trying to cross the street around 7 p.m. on an unseasonably warm Sunday evening near Cove Road and the Beltway on-ramp.

Hall was attempting to catch a bus back to Essex, about 10 minutes from her home, when the fatal collision occurred.

Contributed Photo

The case remains unresolved, leaving Hall's family without closure after 10 years of waiting for answers.

"It's an every day struggle, not knowing what, who where why, who did it. Nothing is being done, no one has come forward with any information. I know people know more than what they're saying they know, but it's like nobody even cares," Hall's sister said in an interview a year after her Atriece's death.

This month, Hall's mother contacted Maryland Cold Cases to bring her daughter's case back into the public spotlight, with the 10-year anniversary of the tragedy.

The family continues to struggle with the burden of not knowing who was responsible for Hall's death.

Contributed Photo

"It's been a burden on us, and to know that someone is still out here and hasn't turned themselves in, and hasn't said anything about the situation, how can you sleep at night?" Hall's sister said at the time.

Baltimore County Police are still investigating the case and seeking any information that could lead to identifying the driver who fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run death of Atriece Hall is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.