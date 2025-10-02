Teen's shooting death in Owings Mills in 2007 remains unsolved

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside his Owings Mills home nearly 20 years ago, and Baltimore County police are still seeking justice for his family.

Kevin Byron Evans Jr. was found shot multiple times in front of his home on Old Coach Lane on January 28, 2007, around 7:30 p.m. Medics rushed him to Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The shooting took place at an apartment development just a minute away from Reisterstown Road, leaving neighbors shocked and worried.

"I went there, when we went out to see it, I had seen his father doing CPR on him. That was his daddy," one neighbor told WMAR-2 News in 2007.

"My son, he's home from school today, because I didn't want him to go to school today," the neighbor added.

"It makes me real nervous, because it's crazy. I walk out here every day, and I never think anything's going to happen out here," another neighbor said.

Police have not identified a suspect or determined a motive in Evans' murder. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore County police at 410-887-3943.

