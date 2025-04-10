Suspect arrested in 2020 Howard County Cold Case

Howard County Police have announced they've arrested a man and charged him with the 2020 murder of Raiah Ahmad and her baby girl Ahja.

Edward Robinson was arrested on Wednesday, April 9, and has been charged with two counts of first- and second-degree murder as well as other charges.

Ahmad was 30 years old when she was shot while inside a home on Dovecote Drive in Columbia.

COLD CASE: Four years and still no answers in mother and daughter's murder

She'd been 28 weeks pregnant at the time, and doctors were able to deliver her daughter, Ahja, despite Rabiah's injuries. Rabiah died at the hospital, and Ahja only survived five days.

"Our detectives never rest until they get justice for a grieving family," says Police Chief Gregory Der. "And today, we were able to provide Rabiah's family with some sense of closure."

Police say they got a tip and learned that Robinson had had a dispute with other individuals who were living at the Dovecote Drive home.

They added that they didn't believe Rabiah was the intended target.

They found a gun in Robinson's home that matched the caliber of projectiles at the scene.

Robinson is currently being held without bond.

This story is developing. We will continue to update as we learn more details.