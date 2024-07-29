Four years and still no answers in a mother and daughter's murder

Four years ago, a woman was shot to death inside her home in Columbia.

Rabiah Ahmad was 30 years old and 28 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder.

Although doctors successfully delivered baby Ahja, the infant died on August 5th.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

It had been late, around 11 p.m. on a Friday night, July 31st, 2020, when police were called to the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive in Columbia, where Ahmad lived with her boyfriend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Still no arrests nearly one month after the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby

It took just one bullet, shot into the house from outside, to end her life.

Police said at the time that they had no reason to believe that Rabiah had been the intended target of the shooting.

"How are you able to sleep at night," said Ahmad's mother, Jameela Ahmad, at a press conference addressing her daughter and grandaughter's killer, "knowing you took the life of not one, but two beautiful human beings."

There is a reward of up to $20,000 for information that can help police.

Anyone with information should call Howard County Police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.