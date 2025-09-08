State challenging doctor's finding of incompetency in Catherine Hoggle case

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A judge will wait until December to hold a competency hearing before making a legal determination on Catherine Hoggle's competency to stand trial for the murder of her two children.

Sarah and Jacob Hoggle went missing in September of 2014, aged just 2 and 3.

Catherine Hoggle has previously been charged with their murders but was found incompetent to stand trial. Due to state law, after continuous findings of incompetency for five years, the charges had to be dropped.

She was charged again this summer, after having been released from Clifton Perkins Hospital, a psychiatric facility.

Hoggle's attorney confirmed that an evaluation from a Perkins doctor has found her to be incompetent, yet again, but the state is challenging it.

However, the judge would still need to find her incompetent for her not to go to trial.

She is currently being held without bond, though a bail review hearing has been scheduled.

The Hoggle children are still technically missing persons. If you have any information that can help locate the Hoggle children or help police solve this case, please call The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-843-5688 or Montgomery County Police at 301-279-8000.