Mother indicted for murder of two children missing for decade, held without bond

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Catherine Hoggle was ordered held without bond on Tuesday.

A judge found that Hoggle, indicted on two counts of murder in connection with the disappearance of her children, Sarah and Jacob, was a flight risk and a danger to others.

The court hearing lasted over an hour and a half, as the State's Attorney laid out the circumstances of the case, while the defense argued that the 2022 ruling found Hoggle was not able to be restored to competency.

On the issue of competency, Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy argued that Hoggle's unconditional discharge from the Clifton Perkins Hospital showed that she was well enough to be in the community and therefore was competent enough to stand trial.

"Her condition today is substantially altered from where it was three years ago," said McCarthy following the hearing.

The hearing was contentious between McCarthy and Hoggle's defense attorney, David Felsen.

"I don't think the court has the authority to hold her," Flesen argued in court, because Hoggle had already been held for the maximum five years while being found incompetent to stand trial.

"When somebody has severe mental illness, as is not questioned in this case—and it affects one of those two things to the appropriate degree, and the doctors are the ones who opine on that—then someone is not competent to stand trial," Felsen said after the hearing.

However, the judge agreed with the state's argument that Maryland law allows for recharging.

"This is a new indictment," said McCarthy.

She also found that due to the circumstances of the case, when she fled during a search for her children, and the nature of the crime, she was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Troy Turner, Sarah and Jacob Hoggle's father, was also in court on Tuesday.

"The main thing for me is my kids," he said after Catherine Hoggle was held without bond.

Hoggle's mother also spoke following the hearing.

"I want to find answers for Sarah and Jacob," said Lindsey Hoggle. "I want treatment for my daughter."

