Police found her dead after she called 911 for a break-in. Who murdered Raycol Harris?

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — In 1994, Raycol Harris lived in Woodlawn with her 2-year-old daughter.

Harris, 23, was a 1989 graduate of Woodlawn High School, and worked as a beautician.

On October 1, 1994, several men reportedly broke into the back door of Harris' townhome. She called 911, and after the line went dead, the dispatcher called back, WMAR reported at the time.

Baltimore County Police stationed at the Woodlawn precinct raced to Heatherton Court, but when they arrived, they had found Harris shot multiple times.

Doctors pronounced Harris dead at a local hospital. Police said her two-year-old child was unharmed.

When WMAR covered the story in 1994, our team noted a police report from earlier that year showed a separate break-in at Harris' home. It said in June 1994, four men forced their way into her home, tied her up and stole money and jewelry.

"We don't know whether that one was a precursor to this one or not," a police spokesperson told WMAR in 1994, "but it's very unusual to have this happen a couple months apart to the same person. So they certainly appear to be related."

Over 30 years later, there is still no resolution to Raycol Harris' murder case.

Last October, the Balitmore County Police Cold Cases Squad posted this on the 30th anniversary of Harris' death:

Baltimore County Police Department, Facebook

Police urged the public to help provide closure to Harris' family.

If you can help them, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.