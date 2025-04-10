Murdered outside the Dundalk home she just bought: Who killed Tiesha Rogers?

DUNDALK, Md. — Ten years have gone by since Tiesha Rogers was fatally shot outside her Dundalk home, and her family is still searching for justice.

According to neighbors, Rogers had only lived at the Conley Street residence for a few months before the tragedy occurred. On the night of March 9, 2015, Rogers and a friend were returning home after a shopping trip when they were shot. Rogers' friend survived.

Baltimore County Police said at least two suspects approached the friends, opened fire, and then fled the scene in the 7200 block of Conley Street in Dundalk.

Tiesha Rogers died shortly after first responders arrived. Neighbors told WMAR-2 News in 2015 they were convinced someone had been waiting for the women, planning to shoot them shortly after their arrival.

"Why would they do this to her? I'm not understanding that," said Charlene Alexander, Rogers' grandmother in 2015 when speaking about her granddaughter's murder.

Alexander described Rogers as someone with a heart of gold. "She didn't care who you were as long as she could help you," she recalled with emotion.

This month, a family member reached out asking our Cold Cases team to highlight Rogers' case, describing Rogers as helping, giving, and fun, noting her remarkable generosity.

No arrests have been made for Rogers' murder, and last month marked the solemn ten-year anniversary of her death.

On April 9, 2025, police released a composite sketch on Facebook of a man they're looking to question in connection with the case:

Baltimore County Police Department

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the events of March 9, 2015, on Conley Street—no matter how insignificant the detail may seem—to contact them.

"Detectives are seeking information from witnesses or anyone with knowledge of this case," Det. Trae Corbin, a Baltimore County Police spokesperson, said. "Anyone with information should call 410-887-3943 or 410-887-4636 (INFO). Callers may remain anonymous.

"Metro Crime Stoppers, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards for information in connection with felony offenses. The cash reward is awarded if your tip leads to the arrest and charges of a suspect for a felony crime," Corbin added.

Contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or visit their website.

This report was converted from its original broadcast television script to a web article with the assistance of an AI tool. A WMAR-2 News journalist thoroughly reviewed its contents before posting it to our website.