Murdered on Maryland Day in 1974: Who killed Phyllis Bohle?

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — They found her in the early afternoon. Nobody stole anything, nor broke in, from what police could tell.

But Phyllis Bohle, 24, was found dead at her home in Severn. And 51 years later, no one is behind bars.

According to police, the murder scene was gruesome.

"The scene as described in the reports I've read was rather brutal. It was a violent attack. Phyllis was attacked in more than one room in the house," said Sgt. RJ Price of the Anne Arundel County Police in a 2017 interview.

Phyllis was married and worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Glen Burnie. On March 25, 1974, she had the day off for Maryland Day and planned to shop with her friend. Someone stabbed her to death at their home on Locust Road in Severn.

“[Bohle's husband] was at work, went to lunch, his movements that day were tracked by detectives back then as far as where he even stopped for coffee that morning on his way back to work,” Price told WMAR-2 News.

In 2011, her father Omer Gray spoke with WMAR-2 News about the case that haunted him for decades.

"I'm 82 years old, and this has bugged me for 30 something years. And I'd just like to see something before I'm gone," said Gray.

Unfortunately, Gray died ten years ago without seeing a resolution to his daughter's case.

Police told WMAR over the years they believe the culprit knew Phyllis. With half a century gone by, the investigation faces mounting challenges.

"We're solely relying on evidence at this point because of the length of time that has passed," said Price.

That's where you come in. If you remember anything, even a small detail about this case, please contact Anne Arundel County Police at (410) 222-4731.

