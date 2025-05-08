Murdered in a 2011 six-victim shooting in Baltimore: Who killed Mike Lessane?

BALTIMORE — Charles Michael 'Mike' Lessane was 55 years old, when he was shot and killed in a six-victim shooting in Baltimore in 2011, a month before his 56th birthday. Almost 14 years later, those close to him still want justice.

Lessane wasn't related to Mike and Chuck Burgess, but they all could have been brothers. They were inseparable, and met Lessane during their days at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia.

"It was the summer before my junior year. And literally from that day, I probably saw him every day of my life, honestly. We just, for some reason bonded," Mike Burgess said.

WMAR

"He was just spontaneous, he wasn't loud but you couldn't help notice him. He was very opinionated. He was very protective of me. He, even in our 50s, if something happened he'd say, 'You're messing with my little brother?'" he added.

Lessane appears in plenty of family photos throughout the years. The Burgesses shared memories playing sports and music with him.

"Went to college, got a good job when he came out. Was a pharmaceutical sales rep. He had a lot going for himself," Chuck recalled.

In 2011, Lessane was supposed to help set up for Mike and Chuck's mother's 80th birthday party. They spoke over the phone about the plans shortly before tragedy struck.

On June 16, 2011, in the middle of the day, a shooting occurred on Denison Street in southwest Baltimore, near Lessane's home. Six people were shot, including Lessane.

"To learn later that he was killed, it was surreal," Chuck recalled.

WMAR Chuck (left) and Mike (right) Burgess during an interview with Maryland Cold Cases.

"It was horrifying for me, I just went to pieces after that, the past few days," Mike Burgess said.

Lessane was the only victim to lose his life in that shooting. He left behind a son.

"Sometimes after you get through the sorrow, the memories can help you and even strengthen you, for how I should live every day. Because once again, I talked to him the night before and he was gone the next day," Burgess said.

Mike Burgess says he's spoken with police, but never received that call of an arrest he's been looking for. He believes someone must know something about why this happened to his best friend, whom the Burgess brothers think could have been at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Maybe at this point, after 13 years, maybe there's been some changes of spirit," Burgess said.

A detective referred Burgess to Maryland Cold Cases, prompting him to reach out to get Lessane's story back in the public eye.

Anyone with information, even a small detail, can text the Baltimore Police Department at 443-902-4824 to help get justice for Mike Lessane.

