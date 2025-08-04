Defense attorney delays Catherine Hoggle's bond hearing by one day

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Monday bond hearing for a mother indicted for the murder of her two children, who have been missing since 2014, has been delayed by a day.

Catherine Hoggle faces two counts of first-degree murder charges for a second time. The original charges had been dropped after she'd been found incompetent to stand trial.

She appeared via Zoom from a detention center on Monday.

David Felsen, her attorney, asked for a postponement until Tuesday, because he had to attend to a personal matter on Monday afternoon.

The State's Attorney's Office didn't object, and the judge agreed to the delay.

Felsen also requested a gag order, pointing to the number of journalists in the courtroom and the fact that the State's Attorney had scheduled what he described as a "press conference" following the hearing.

The State's Attorney declined to comment on Monday, saying they would wait until there had been a hearing.

Felsen, just before he left the courthouse, did answer a few questions from the press.

"I found out about the indictment, but not in the way that I think I should have," he said to assembled news cameras just before he had to leave.

He was repeatedly asked about whether there had been any change in the status of Hoggle's competency.

"There's been a judicial determination that she's not competent," he said, adding that it's a medical determination that had already been made by several doctors.

Sarah and Jacob Hoggle have been missing since early September of 2014.

We spoke to their father, Troy Turner, back in October following new age progression photos released by NCMEC.

A father's decade-long fight to find his son and daughter

Catherine Hoggle was indicted for their murders the same year, but the charges were dropped in 2022 because of the competency finding.

While Turner was in the court on Monday, he also declined to speak immediately following the postponement.

Catherine Hoggle's mother was also in court and also declined to speak.

The bond hearing is rescheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.