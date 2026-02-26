He was kidnapped as Maryland faced Hurricane Isabel. He still hasn't been found.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — 22 and a half years.

It's hard for Angela Dailey to believe it's been that long. Lamarst Porter was her eldest son; the one all three siblings looked up to. A former Meade High School basketball player.

On Sept. 18, 2003, he came home from his job at the Fort Meade mess hall as Hurricane Isabel closed in on the state. He was changing his clothes to head out when his mother urged him to be careful.

"You know, he always had us laughing in here, always making jokes, so he was great," Dailey said.

She told him to come home at the first sign of rain.

"I said, first sign of rain or whatever, get home. He was like, no, not gonna be long, I'll be right back. So when he left, that was it. Never seen him again," Dailey said.

Witnesses near Severn Tree Road and Chatfield Terrace reported hearing a gunshot that night. Another witness said two people approached Porter, dragged him into his own car, and drove off in that car and another vehicle. A few days later, Porter's car was found on Woodhill Drive in Glen Burnie — about 15 minutes away.

But Lamarst Porter was never found.

"It's really hard. It's frustrating because, you know how people can go visit a grave? I can't do that. It's just really hard," Dailey said.

This was originally Detective Robb Cremen's case in 2003. Now, he's taking a fresh look at it in 2026.

"It's very confusing, very troubling," Cremen said.

"Trying to figure out where he was, or where he was taken, and why he hasn't been found 23 years later. That's the big mystery of the case," Cremen said.

Cremen said he has conducted hundreds of interviews, deployed K-9 units, and even went up in a helicopter searching for Porter. With limited physical evidence, Cremen has always maintained that this case will be solved by someone who knows what happened; he is counting on the passage of time to change minds.

"We're relying on that individual that, at 18 or 19 years old, might not feel comfortable talking to the police, but as a 42 or 43 year old person, might be like, 'hey, I remember that and I remember someone telling me about that. I think I should let them know,'" Cremen said.

22 years can change a lot. Cremen hopes it can change minds.

It won't change Angela Dailey's love for her son.

"Everybody in this Severn area knew him, so it's, that's why it's really hard for me a lot of times to accept that no one has said anything. When we had a little memorial here, it was so many people that turned out, and that's why it's still crazy to me that no one has said anything," Dailey said.

If you have information that could give Angela Dailey closure, contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4700. You can remain anonymous.