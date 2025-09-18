Family searching for West Baltimore man who vanished two years ago

BALTIMORE — A local family is searching for answers more than two years after their loved one disappeared without a trace from the neighborhood where he lived and worked.

Alvin Vincent Jones, Jr., 59, last spoke with his family in the summer of 2023. He was frequently seen in the Baker Street area of West Baltimore, where he had been staying and doing odd jobs for neighbors.

Renay Williams is Jones' older sister. Williams, who now lives in Woodlawn, grew up with her Jones in West Baltimore, raised on Presbury Street and on Poplar Grove Street, within half a mile of Baker Street.

"Very good cook, very good, he was the best cook my mom had," Williams recalled.

Williams met with WMAR-2 News in the area this September, two years to the month after a report was filed with police.

Contributed Photo

"He did odd jobs around here for everybody, so like I said, several people in the neighborhood, they knew him, he would clean up for them, cut the grass, he would help anybody," Williams said.

Being helpful was in Jones' nature, but he also needed help. He was battling addiction, which Williams tried to help him overcome. She attempted to get him into rehab, but says her younger brother never fully received the help he needed.

According to Williams, Jones was staying in a home on Baker Street. The family told police the last time they spoke with him was June 15 of that year, a police spokesperson said.

WMAR Baker Street in West Baltimore

The disappearance has been devastating for Williams, she explained to WMAR-2 News.

"Heartbreaking. I mean really heartbreaking, because even though he did what he did, he was still my brother and I was very close to him," Williams said.

Now, Williams hopes someone will come forward with information about her brother's whereabouts.

"Seems like somebody would reach out and say where he is," Williams added. "Somebody knows something. I can't believe that nobody doesn't know anything."

Anyone with information about Alvin Jones' whereabouts should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.