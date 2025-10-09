Family presses for a resolution in father's 2020 Liberty Heights murder

BALTIMORE — Kye Snell worked laying concrete, but loved to build memories.

His uncle, Craig Bennett, has plenty of memories of his beloved nephew, a proud father of six children.

"We miss him, we miss him around. Always making us laugh and everything," Bennett told WMAR-2 News.

It's been five years since Kye Snell was murdered on Liberty Heights Avenue in Baltimore, and his family is still pressing for his case to be resolved.

"He had six kids. Kye loved football, he was literally a football coach at that time. And just had a full life, full of energy," Bennett said.

In March 2020, Snell was 39 years old. His birthday was March 4. A few days after his birthday, Snell had been out with friends in the early morning hours when they made a stop on Liberty Heights Avenue, where Snell was shot.

Police said the vehicle Snell was in was targeted due to a prior encounter the suspect had with someone Snell was with.

Bennett says Snell was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Snell's death is still devastating and continues to take a toll on his loved ones. Bennett was the first to find out about the murder and made the calls to the rest of the family.

"When we finally told the children, it was the worst thing I'd ever seen in my life. The kids, they need their father," Bennett said.

WMAR-2 News asked Baltimore Police about the case. A spokesperson replied with the following statement:

"A person of interest had been developed, and the family of the victim had been in close communication with the lead detective; however, the lead detective was promoted and reassigned. According to the lead detective, there was not sufficient evidence to obtain charges for the person believed to be responsible for the homicide."

After that promotion, Bennett says he stopped hearing regular updates from police, and it was difficult not to hear anything for so long.

"That was horrible, because I thought that nobody cared, you know. But I keep getting this nudge, and I know it's from my nephew Kye, that says, keep going Craig, keep going. And that's what I'm going to do, I'm going to keep going," Bennett said.

Baltimore Police say this is an open and active case. Bennett will continue to press for answers and press forward.

"I just knew something would come up, then it just went cold. So that's a terrible feeling. I'm just wishing, hope and pray, if someone out there knows anything, to say something. Let us know," Bennett said.

If you know anything that could help police solve Snell's murder, please contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.