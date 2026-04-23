Essex woman found strangled to death 43 years ago this April

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police are still searching for the killer of a young Essex woman found strangled to death in her apartment 43 years ago this April.

Erin Bush was working at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1983. A family member recalled she was a 'fun-loving, bright spirit.'

On Monday, April 18, 1983, no one could get in contact with Bush. She lived in an apartment on Ashbridge Drive, just off Southeast Boulevard in Essex.

Baltimore County Police Department Crime scene photo, April 1983.

WMAR-TV was at the scene in 1983.

"We had a relative of the family try and get a hold of her," a police spokesperson told WMAR-TV in 1983. "I can't give you a cause of death right now. We'll have to wait and see what the medical examiner has to say."

Bush's sister and a maintenance worker tried to get through the front door of the apartment, but could not. Baltimore County Police arrived at the scene.

Baltimore County Police Department Crime scene photo, April 1983.

An autopsy later revealed Bush was strangled.

More than 40 years later, police are still trying to bring the killer to justice. Police say nothing you can share is too small.

Anyone who was in the area on April 18, 1983, and remembers anything is asked to contact police at 410-887-3943.

Baltimore County Police Department

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