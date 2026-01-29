Dundalk woman’s murder goes 25 years unsolved

DUNDALK, Md. — Twenty-five years after Gomti Patel was found dead in her Dundalk apartment, Baltimore County Police are renewing their plea for public assistance in solving the cold case.

On the afternoon of January 19, 2001, Patel was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3100 block of Wallford Drive, about half a mile from North Point Boulevard. The 44-year-old mother was found strangled on her living room floor in what police believe may have been an interrupted burglary.

"Everybody loved her. She was so nice, you know? I lost my whole life," said Rasik Patel, Gomti's husband, in an emotional plea for answers shortly after her death.

The case has puzzled investigators from the beginning. While the apartment appeared ransacked, there were no signs of forced entry. Jewelry and cash were left behind in plain sight, leading police to believe Patel may have known her killer or been caught off guard.

"We have no motives, we have no leads, we have no suspects. We are almost at ground zero. We do have some minimal evidence at the scene, but it's not enough to lead us in a direction," a Baltimore County Police spokeswoman said during the initial investigation.

With the 25th anniversary of Gomti Patel's murder passing last Monday, Baltimore County Police have recirculated their appeal for information from the public. Investigators believe someone in the community may have knowledge about the crime that could help bring her killer to justice.

Baltimore County Police Department, Facebook

"Someone knows about, for this crime, you know? Please come forward and tell the police about this crime," Patel's husband pleaded 25 years ago.

Anyone with information about Gomti Patel's murder is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.

