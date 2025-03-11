Cold Case settled: Howard County Police announce solving of 1975 murder

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The 1975 murder of a 20-year-old woman went unsolved for nearly half a century. But now, Howard County Police say they have a confession.

Investigators say a man in his 70s, who is already behind bars, confessed to Roseann Sturtz's murder in an interview with police. Officials announced the case's closure at a news conference in Ellicott City on Tuesday morning.

"We just wanted Roseann to rest in peace, and now she can," said a statement in-part from Sturtz's family, read aloud at the March 11 press event.

Police announced Charles William Davis, Jr., who is serving three life sentences plus 45 years at Jessup Correctional Institution for other murders, confessed to Cpl. Wade Zufall, who handles cold cases for the Howard County Police Department.

"She was loved, and continues to be loved. It's my hope that this brings them some closure after suffering for nearly 50 years," said Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der.

In 1975, 'Ann' as she was known, was found dead off Rt. 108 in Columbia. According to Der, during an uncovered 1981 audio interview with detectives, Davis did not positively identify Ann in a photo, and the case went unsolved.

Cpl. Zufall took up the case in 2022, Der said, and interviewed Davis. Zufall showed Davis a different photo of Sturtz, he explained, which Davis recognized.

"He just said that he met Ann at a local bar, they left the bar, and they got into an argument and then that's when a physical confrontation had occurred during that time," Zufall explained. "And according to Charlie Davis, it was at that time that he ended up strangling her."

Prosecutors gave Davis immunity in 1980 for information and cooperation in the case, and that immunity still holds today, said Rich Gibson, the state's attorney for Howard County.

Though Davis won't be charged for Sturtz's death, he will still be behind bars for the rest of his life.

"While this outcome does not provide specific justice for the killing of Ms Sturtz," Gibson said, "it does mean the community is safe and it does give answers to the victim's family."

Sturtz's four sisters still live in the area. Zufall hopes they gain some sort of relief.

"It's a great honor when you have the opportunity to make that phone call to that family," he said, "one of the things I told the sisters yesterday - if there's such a thing as closure, I hope I was able to provide them with that."

Chief Der assured families in remaining cold cases their loved ones are not forgotten. The reward for information in any Howard County cold case is up to $30,000.