BPD seeking answers in 2015 cold case: 'My life was shattered'

BALTIMORE — Some say losing a child is the worst pain one can experience.

For Cynthia Bruce, it's a daily reality. Her son, Marcus Downer, was shot and killed on the 5500 block of Rubin Avenue in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday, July 26, 2015.

"And the barrage of bullets that you put in Marcus ended my life, even though I'm standing here. Even though I'm standing here, my life was shattered," Bruce said.

Marcus had just celebrated his 23rd birthday 12 days before he was killed.

"Marcus was a fun loving child. He was very family oriented. He loved to act," Bruce told WMAR-2 News.

Marcus was a graduate of Baltimore School for the Arts, where he studied acting.

On the day he was killed, Cynthia told Marcus she was heading to a viewing.

"I'm going to run to this viewing and I'll come back and get you. And he said, OK, mom, I'm not going anywhere. With this bright smile, like it was like. It was a beam on him," Bruce said.

While she was at the viewing, Cynthia's phone rang: Marcus had been shot. She raced to the scene and then to Sinai Hospital, where doctors could not save his life.

"One of the challenges with this case is that the individuals that were out there and present during the homicide are not speaking to police and identifying who the suspect is," said Det. Jill Beauregard, who investigates cold cases for the Baltimore Police Department.

Beauregard says this is not a case where police could test for DNA evidence, and detectives were unable to collect surveillance footage from the scene. Police believe the incident had something to do with a baby stroller, but need more information from those who were there.

"I certainly hope by getting the case out there again, that the public will come forward and help us close this case," Beauregard added.

WMAR-2 News has spoken with Cynthia Bruce in the past; she has channeled her grief into community activism, working with anti-violence groups in Baltimore to raise awareness.

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"These young people need to put the guns down. They need to get rid of these illegal weapons, and they need, if there's a conflict to find some resolution," Bruce said.

"It was not worth taking my son's life," added Bruce.

Bruce has waited 11 years for closure in her son's murder case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.