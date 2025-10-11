Annapolis Police solve 36-year-old murder case with DNA evidence

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After nearly four decades, Annapolis Police have made an arrest in a brutal cold case murder that had gone unsolved since 1989.

William Cook Jr. was taken into custody Thursday for the killing of Garnet Elizabeth Griffith, a 36-year-old librarian who was shot and killed in her home.

"In 1989, a little after 10 a.m., our victim was met by a young man that we have now identified as William Eugene Cook Jr. of West Washington street," Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said. "He entered the victims home and he shot her in the head, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene."

Online court records show Cook faces multiple charges including first- and second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and first- and second-degree rape.

"She was shot a couple of times in the head at close range and she was beaten and that accounts for the brutality of it," said Chief Jackson.

Police say advancements in technology allowed DNA evidence to link Cook to the crime. However, investigators did not reveal whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

"The victim was a librarian she was an Annapolitan, she had a family," Jackson said. "It was particularly brutal, I can't get into the motive, but I will tell you the evidence is linked to DNA."

The arrest comes after years of reviewing evidence and following new leads. Annapolis police worked with multiple partner agencies to solve the case.

"The Annapolis police department is committed to actively investigating all of our cold cases," Jackson said.

Cook is being held without bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 5.

