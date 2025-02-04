8 years later, Baltimore mother and daughter still missing

BALTIMORE, Md — February 4, 2017, friends and family didn't know it at the time, but it would be the last time they'd see Joanna Clark and her daughter Shariece Clark.
It was a Saturday. Then 15-year-old Shariece was babysitting her younger brothers and sisters while her mom was at work. The last time anyone heard from her was sometime Saturday afternoon, her mother, Joanna, would go missing later in the evening.
Here's a story from WMAR-2 News on the 5th anniversary of the mother & daughter's disappearance.
MISSING IN MARYLAND: Joanna and Shariece Clark disappeared February 2017
Using age progression technology, new images were released to show what Joanna and Shariece may look like now.
Anyone with information should contact 911 or 410-396-2499.
