8 years ago this January: College football player shot in Severn

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Our Maryland Cold Cases series aims to bring unsolved homicides and disappearances to light, and ensure victims and their families are not forgotten.

Eight years after a promising young athlete was shot at a New Year's party in Severn, his case remains unresolved.

Larry Aaron, 19, was struck by a stray bullet while attending a party in the 7800 block of Bastille Road on New Year's in 2018. The bullet paralyzed him, and he died nearly two months later on February 22, 2018.

Aaron was an accomplished athlete for the Oakland Mills High School Scorpions in Columbia before playing tackle at Marshall University in West Virginia.

Toni Hopkins, whose son was friends with Aaron, remembered him as someone who always put others first.

"He was a big brother, big brother to everybody. And he just had the biggest heart. The biggest heart, you walk out the grocery store and you're carrying bags, and he would stop what he was doing to carry the bags for you. He just had the biggest heart," Hopkins said.

The February 2018 memorial at the Oakland Mills High School football field drew an immense crowd, reflecting the impact Aaron had on his community.

"I asked him to keep an eye on my daughter when she was in high school, he said he was. He was a good kid, very loving, caring, watched out for people," said Daniene Wilson of Columbia.

Anne Arundel County Police continue to investigate the case. According to police, the party had attendees from throughout Maryland and surrounding states, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about Aaron's case is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4700. Callers can remain anonymous.

