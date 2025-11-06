2012 death of Katherine Morris, officially listed as a cold case in Anne Arundel County

HANOVER, M.d. — On May 6, 2012, around 5 in the morning, the body of Katherine Morris was found inside a 2005 gold, four-door Pontiac.

She was 22 and a student at the University of Maryland.

The vehicle was found in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover.

There were charcoal grills lit in her car. Her cause of death was listed as carbon monoxide poisoning. Her manner of death was ruled a suicide.

It was a ruling that her mother, Marquerite Morris, says didn't add up, based on what she was learning about people in her daughter's life.

She fought to change the ruling, and eventually that fight went to lawmakers, and the Katherine Morris Death Reclassification Act was born.

Now, Morris' death is officially listed as a cold case, with the cause of death 'undetermined'.

Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police

"Why wouldn't someone want to know what happened to their loved one? Why don't I deserve to know if someone harmed my daughter and how they harmed my daughter," said Morris told WMAR in 2024.

Watch WMAR's origial reporting on Katherine Morris' death

Mother pushes for daughter's case to be reopened

If you have information on this case call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-8050.

Or connect via email here.

