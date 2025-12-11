20 years ago: Man found dead in Rosedale after family reported him kidnapped

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago this November, a Baltimore County family's worst nightmare began with ransom calls and ended with the discovery of their loved one shot dead in his minivan.

Jeryl Singleterry was found murdered in his 1996 Chrysler Town and Country minivan on McFaul Road in Rosedale on November 23, 2005, just days after his family reported him kidnapped.

The case, which is still unsolved, began the week of Thanksgiving 2005, when Singleterry was last seen driving from his grandmother's house near Hoffman Street in East Baltimore. That Monday evening, his family received a disturbing phone call from Singleterry himself, asking for ransom money.

"A little later that evening a call came in from him to his family to drop off some money to a location in Baltimore County," a police spokesman described in a 2005 WMAR-2 News report, "That was done, but nothing was heard from Mr Singleterry."

Singleterry's family was instructed to leave $9,000 near the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk, then more money in northeast Baltimore City. After that, communication stopped entirely.

On Wednesday, November 23, 2005, someone in the Rosedale neighborhood saw news coverage of the case and called police after spotting Singleterry's minivan on McFaul Road.

Police discovered Singleterry inside the vehicle, shot dead in the back of the vehicle.

"I can't believe it, not at all. Can't believe it at all. It scares me," a neighbor told WMAR-2 News in 2005.

For Singleterry's family, two decades have passed without answers. His murder remains unsolved.

Anyone with information about Jeryl Singleterry's murder is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.

