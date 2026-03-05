1992 cab driver killing in Parkville remains unsolved

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County police are renewing their call for the public's help in solving the 1992 murder of a cab driver who was shot dead in his taxi in the Hillendale area of Parkville.

Shinder Pal, 29, was one month into his job as a cab driver when he was shot in the back of the head on English Oak Road in February 1992. He left behind a wife in India, according to WMAR's reporting at the time.

A Baltimore County Police spokesman described the moments after the shooting in a February 1992 WMAR report.

"After he was shot, the vehicle backed up across the lawn here, struck the building with the assailant still in the car. At that time, the assailant got out of the car, pulled the cabbie out, went through his pockets, apparently robbed him, and then fled the scene," the spokesman said.

Pal was rushed to Shock Trauma, but was pronounced dead. A suspect fled down a nearby alley following the shooting. Weeks later, Pal's wallet was found at a post office in Glyndon, roughly half an hour away, police said.

The killing shook neighbors and fellow cab drivers, many of whom visited the scene that Friday night.

Ed Hancock, a cab driver who worked the area, said the crime hit close to home.

"Well, I drive a cab from Baltimore County, and this is just a little too close to home," Hancock said.

"It looks like a cab driver's just trying to do his job and someone shoots him, you know. It's getting bad," a neighbor said.

Baltimore County Police Department Facebook

No one has ever been held accountable for Pal's killing. On the anniversary of the murder, Baltimore County Police posted on social media asking the public for information, hoping the passage of time may bring new leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.