Maryland tornado count rises to five after Tuesday's severe storms

BALTIMORE — What started as two confirmed tornadoes has now jumped to five confirmed tornadoes in Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

These are the results of a storm system that passed through the state Tuesday, July 28.

The NWS says three tornadoes made landfall in Anne Arundel County and two in Talbot County.

The latest tornado, which touched down at Anne Arundel County's Riviera Beach, was classified as an EF-0 tornado. Winds reached 85 mph and had a maximum width of 90 yards.

The NWS reports the other two tornadoes that made landfall in Anne Arundel County were in the areas of Lake Shore and Cape St. Claire. These were both categorized as EF-1, with winds reaching a maximum speed of 100 mph.

Multiple social media videos and 911 calls indicated tornado activity, the report said.

In Talbot County, the tornadoes were in the area of Trappe. These two were designated as EF-1 and EF-0.

NWS confirms two tornadoes made landfall in MD during Tuesday's storms NWS confirms two tornadoes made landfall in MD during Tuesday's storms

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

At its peak, the storms caused more than 36,000 BGE customers to lose power, throughout Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard and Prince George’s counties.

The storm system produced lightning, damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

A ground stop was also issued at BWI due to the severity of the storms.