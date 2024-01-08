Watch Now
Maryland schools to close early Tuesday due to inclement weather

Elizabeth Ruiz
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jan 08, 2024
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Ahead of the inclement weather, Harford County Public Schools and offices will close three hours early tomorrow.

There will be no after school activities or after school daycare as well.

Second shift custodians are not to report.

Cecil County Public Schools will also close early for students. Schools will be closing at 12:00 p.m. for secondary and 1:00 p.m. for elementary students.

Preschool is canceled.

