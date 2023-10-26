Seniors get access to needed resources at 36th annual Power of Age Expo

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Reimagine aging and what you'll be able to do as you get older.

It's the main message of the 36th annual Power of Age Expo at the State Fairgrounds on Thursday.

The Baltimore County Fair showcases resources, products, services, and information to help people as they get older.

All proceeds from the expo support the Seniors in Need program.

The program gives emergency assistance to Baltimore County seniors for things like groceries, medications, or money for utility bills.

To learn more about the Power of Age Expo, click here.