Baltimore County Department of Aging - Power of Age 2023

The Power of Age Expo 2023 is a wonderful opportunity for older adults, persons with disabilities, veterans, caregivers, professionals and more to find resources on Thursday, October 26th at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

It is the largest event of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region featuring giveaways, health screening, continuous live entertainment, an art exhibit, a vaccine clinic and more. This year's entertainment lineup includes Saving Sargent Pepper (Beatles tribute), Spice Jazz (Motown and more) and The Jury (good old fashioned Rock and Roll) Also there will be opportunities to try tap dance, Zumba and Line dancing with some of our fantastic instructors at the main stage.

The Senior Center area will host an “Olympic Games” area as well as workshops, demonstrations, and safety tips for the latest craze of Pickleball.

The Power of Age Expo is graciously supported by media sponsors: WMAR-2 News, Comcast, Latin Opinion, The Beacon, Baltimore Latino, MPT, AgeWell Baltimore, WCBM 680AM Radio. Other sponsors include: APGFCU, Johns Hopkins Health Plans, BGE, AARP Maryland, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, GBMC, Alzheimer’s Association of Central Maryland, Baltimore County Public Library, and Baltimore County Employees Federal Credit Union

To learn more about the event, click here, call 410-887-2594 or “Like” the Baltimore County Department of Aging’s Facebook page @BaltCoAging