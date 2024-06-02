Man shot at Harford Mall Sunday afternoon, suspect still on the run

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — One man was shot at Harford Mall on Sunday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m.

Reports say an armed man was shooting inside the mall. Bel Air Police promptly secured the area.

After first responders treated the 42-year-old man who was shot at the scene, he was flown to a trauma center in Baltimore. He is stable.

Bel Air Police also report the suspect's car has been found in Edgewood, however, they are still trying to locate him.

Police have since identified Wesley Lyons Jr. as the alleged shooter. He has addresses on Harford Square Drive and the Rosedale and Middle River areas of Baltimore County.

Metro Crime Stoppers

Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.