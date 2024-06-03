Watch Now
Police: Harford Mall shooter opened fire during birthday bounce party brawl

Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 03, 2024

BEL AIR, Md. — Police have released the name of the suspected shooter accused of opening fire inside Harford Mall over the weekend.

Wesley Larry Lyons, 35, remains on the loose as of Monday afternoon

Investigators believe Lyons fired shots during a birthday at the Harford Bounce Party Place, leaving a 42-year-old Edgewood man wounded.

Gunfire erupted after Lyons' mother and sister got into a fight with the victim and another group at the party.

A $2000 reward is being offered for information leading to Lyons' arrest.

Meanwhile, police have already arrested his mother and girlfriend for their alleged involvement.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

