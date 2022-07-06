Job fair aimed at squeegee boys starts this week

BALTIMORE — The African American Engagement Baltimore network is hosting a job readiness event and job fair for squeegee workers and young job-seekers this week.

Thursday July 7, is the job readiness event and mock interviews will conducted at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum from 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

There will also be wellness resources available at the job readiness event.

Friday is the hiring event with on the spot job offers. This will be from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

A total of 40 jobs will be available.

You must be between the ages of 18-24 to participate in the event.