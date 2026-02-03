Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
38  WX Alerts 3  Closings/Delays
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Man dead, two others injured, including firefighter in Halethorpe house fire

Grant will help hire, train, and retrain Baltimore firefighters
WMAR FILE
Grant will help hire, train, and retrain Baltimore firefighters
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man is dead and two others were injured, including a firefighter after a house fire in Halethorpe.

On February 2, fire crews responded to the 1200 block of Vogt Avenue, to heavy fire conditions on the second floor of the single-family home.

Officials say they found a man unconscious and rescued him from the home. That man was later identified as 59-year-old Dennis Randle.

He was taken to Shock Trauma.

Four days later, Randle died from his injuries.

A woman escaped the fire through a window, with assistance from neighbors.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This marks the fourth fire fatality in 2026 in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Police Department fire investigators have ruled the fire accidental due to improper use of a lighter.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR