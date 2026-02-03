Man dead, two others injured, including firefighter in Halethorpe house fire

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man is dead and two others were injured, including a firefighter after a house fire in Halethorpe.

On February 2, fire crews responded to the 1200 block of Vogt Avenue, to heavy fire conditions on the second floor of the single-family home.

Officials say they found a man unconscious and rescued him from the home. That man was later identified as 59-year-old Dennis Randle.

He was taken to Shock Trauma.

Four days later, Randle died from his injuries.

A woman escaped the fire through a window, with assistance from neighbors.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This marks the fourth fire fatality in 2026 in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Police Department fire investigators have ruled the fire accidental due to improper use of a lighter.