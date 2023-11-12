Make turkey-shaped dinner rolls for Thanksgiving with this easy trick

If you are the type of holiday enthusiast for whom plain Thanksgiving dinner rolls aren’t enough, here is a way to make them more special.

This seasonal take on frozen rolls comes from a viral TikTok post. Basically, you can make a few strategic cuts in thawed dinner roll dough to make the baked rolls come out looking like turkeys.

Not live turkeys, mind you. The rolls are in the shape of oven-baked turkeys, ready to eat. The instructional video, which has received a million views so far, is set to the tune of “Le Festin” from the movie “Ratatouille.”

Try not to picture Remi the rat making these as you watch @thewishingelephant’s post:

These are so cute and creative! You can easily make this Thanksgiving delight yourself.

Start with a package of frozen dinner rolls. When trying out the recipe, the folks at My Heavenly Recipes used Rhodes frozen dinner rolls, which were featured in the original video.

Pull them out of the freezer, separate them on a greased cookie sheet and allow them to come to room temperature. If you don’t add some space between each roll, they will meld together as they expand. Also, don’t let them rise for more than four hours, as they might become too puffy to work with.

Using scissors, cut a slit on the top left and the top right where arms would be. Cut a V-shape in the bottom of the roll and snip off the point of the V. Fold the “arms” into the middle of the roll.

Bake in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes.

These dinner rolls are guaranteed to be a conversation starter at your Thanksgiving dinner table. And if you happen to have some vegetarian guests with you, you can rest assured that you’ve served them some “turkey” they can feel comfortable eating.

