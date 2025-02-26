"You're here to sing, dance and enjoy company": No TVs at Galway Bay

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — "A lot of history here on Maryland Avenue," said Steve Hardison, Executive Chef of Galway Bay Irish Restaurant & Whiskey Bar.

The pub opened in 1998, bringing Irish hospitality to Annapolis.

"We really bring a traditional pub feeling. In the bar areas we don't have TVs which is usual in Ireland. You're here to sing, dance and enjoy company," said Hardison.

Their menu is full of traditional Irish dishes.

"People are looking for home cooked traditional foods like our corn beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and our corned beef reuben," said Hardison.

From classic favorites to some new items, Hardison says Annapolis Restaurant Week gives them time to be creative and give returning customers something fun to look forward to.

"When you walk in, you feel comfortable. The people you work with on a day-in day-out basis, they're always here. It's my home away from home," said Hardison.

They're restaurant week menu features a Seafood Lasagna with shrimp, scallops and blue crab. There's also an Irish Onion Ale Soup, Fried Chicken and Gravy and more.

