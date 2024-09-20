What's cooking for Maryland Restaurant Week

BALTIMORE — Dig into dinner and deals. Here's the dish on Maryland Restaurant Week. The statewide event is in its fifth year, and will run from Sept. 13 to 22.

There's around 200 eateries to check out, including a restaurant that's located inside the Baltimore Museum of Art.

"You get a little bit of art and cuisine all in one place. It's just become a community center. People have had their first dates here. They've got engaged here. They've gotten married here. They've had baptisms here. They've even had funerals," said John Shields, the owner of Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen.

Getrude's Chesapeake Kitchen has been around for 26 years. During restaurant week, they're offering a three-course dinner for $40.00.

"They can get a taste of different regional Chesapeake cuisine all in one spot," said Shields.

He named the restaurant after his grandmother.

"I started cooking with her many years ago. I grew up very close to here. That's where my grandmother lived and when we came to the museum, it was like a really special, almost holy spot, and she would have never been able to believe that I have a restaurant here with her name on it," said Shields.

Turning the plate over to another restaurant in Baltimore, Foraged is a hyper seasonal eatery.

"We do everything as local as possible and as sustainable as possible. Pawpaws are a really special native fruit with a banana, mango, passion fruit flavor to it. So we've taken it and made kind of like our own little banana pudding," said Pastry Chef Josi Stewart.

Foraged is a hyper local farm to table experience.

"We have a really great community, but at times, there's a lot of sway in the restaurant industry. So having things like Maryland Restaurant Week gives us a little boost throughout the month which is fantastic," said Stewart.

For restaurant week, they're offering a three-course meal for $50.00

"When it comes to foraging, they really show the ecosystems that are happening. That moment you can go into the forest and actually see something that you can pick out, then you can bring it to your table," said Stewart.

