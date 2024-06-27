Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ coming to White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ, which has locations mostly in Florida and Texas, plans to open its second location in Maryland.

The restaurant will be taking over the former Bertucci's building off of Honeygo Boulevard.

It's listed on the site plan of Federal Realty Investment Trust, which oversees ground leases for a number of White Marsh properties.

Volcano Hot Pot is also set to move into the former Olive Garden site in Owings Mills, off of Red Run Boulevard.

Volcano Hot Pot currently has four restaurants in Florida, two in Texas, and one in North Wales, Pa., according to its website.