Hot pot restaurant to replace Olive Garden in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A hot pot/BBQ restaurant is set to take over the former Olive Garden restaurant in Owings Mills.

Kimco Realty recently announced on its website that Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ is coming to the Restaurants at Mill Station, off of Red Run Boulevard.

Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ would be next to Red Lobster.

The hot pot chain has multiple locations in Florida and some in Texas. It also has one restaurant in suburban Philadelphia.

The restaurant offers "7 different flavors of hot pot broth with everyone on the table having their own flavor and soup to cook in." There's unlimited seafood, as well as noodles and vegetables.

Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ's website says:

We offer a unique dining experience with AYCE buffet style in both traditional hot pot and BBQ... See what people are talking about 'Good broth, good service, and clean restaurant.'

The Olive Garden closed last summer in Owings Mills.