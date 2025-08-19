Two Maryland restaurants make the list of top sandwich shops in the country

August is National Sandwich Month, but you don't need an excuse to enjoy two of the best sandwich shops in the U.S. In a list of 100 sandwich shops in the country, two of them are in Maryland.

This is an all-time list of the Top 100 Sandwich Shops in the U.S. in 2025 according to Yelp.

Ekiben in Baltimore is 35th on the list. Starting in 2014, college friends were selling their Asian and Ethiopian food with a twist from a hotdog cart at the Fells Point Farmers Market, and now 11 years later, they have three locations in Baltimore.

The brick-and-mortar shops are in Hampden, Fells Point, and South Baltimore. Ekiben also plans to expand to Frederick. The restaurant is known for its legendary steamed buns.

Full On Craft Eats & Drinks in Annapolis is the only other Maryland restaurant on the list and it comes in 44th. The name says it all. The restaurant's website says they hold nothing back and make everything in-house using high-quality ingredients.

They are known for their vast selection of sandwiches, and are also passionate about craft beer and wine.

While the Annapolis location made the list, there is also a location in Rockville.

Yelp compiled this list and identified businesses in the sandwich category, then ranked those spots using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.