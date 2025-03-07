Towson U. searching for new tenant after Starbucks closes downtown

TOWSON, Md. — Starbucks has closed its small cafe inside the "StartUP at the Armory" building in downtown Towson.

That means Towson University, which owns the historic Armory building, is looking for a new tenant.

The coffee shop closed at the end of 2024, confirmed the university.

Starbucks also has a nearby location at York Road and Bosley Avenue.

Towson University bought the former National Guard Armory property for $8.6 million in 2023, after leasing it since 2019.

The building is at the corner of Washington and Chesapeake avenues.

The university has substantially stepped up its presence in downtown Towson in recent years.