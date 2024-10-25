Watch Now
Towson Chick-fil-A announces grand opening

TOWSON, Md. — A grand opening has been announced for Towson's first free-standing Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The chicken-sandwich-based restaurant will open Oct. 29 at 1265 East Joppa Road, on the site of the former Bob Evans restaurant.

It will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will offer delivery starting Nov. 1.

The current Chick-fil-A location inside Towson Town Center will also remain open.

The company will test a new, digital "First 100" sweepstakes at this new restaurant, where up to 100 winners will get free entrees for a year. The digital sweepstakes opened for registration on Oct. 21 and will close Monday, Oct. 28.

Owner-operator of the Towson location, Natalie Martz, said:

This community means so much to me, and I am grateful to serve both new and existing Guests at our new, free-standing restaurant in Towson. I am excited to continue serving alongside my incredible team, and I’m also excited to welcome many new Team Members and grow our positive influence in the community.

