Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Towson

TOWSON, Md. — The neighborhood rumor mill was true: a new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Towson.

The restaurant is taking over the former Bob Evans Restaurant site at 1265 East Joppa Road, next to Qdoba. The old building has been razed and space is being cleared to make way for a freestanding building with Chick-fil-A’s double drive-through lines.

A sign went up on the site last week. People had been speculating on social media about the site for months and as activity grew on the site, some neighbors said they’d heard it was a Chick-fil-A.

Neighbors say they are concerned about the increase in traffic that usually follows the popular fast food chicken restaurant. It is across the street from Wawa. The company went to Baltimore County two years ago to request a zoning waiver to build on the site.

There is another freestanding Chick-fil-A restaurant about two miles away on East Joppa Road in Parkville. That one is closed for renovations and is reopening in June. There’s also a Chick-fil-A inside Towson Town Center.

