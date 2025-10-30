BALTIMORE — It’s game day in Baltimore, which means fans are gearing up not just for the Ravens, but for the food.

At Pendry Baltimore, the kitchen is stacking up their game day lineup. From Old Bay-spiced chicken wings tossed in hot honey buffalo sauce, to the one-pound crab dip pretzel topped with jumbo lump crab, cream cheese, and a mix of white cheddar and Parmesan.

And for anyone going for the goal at the grill, there’s the Game Day Burger, a dry-aged smash burger topped with smoked cheddar, apple butter-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli.

Executive Chef Mike Grande is serving up Baltimore flavors with a little extra flair inside Rec Pier Chop House. Touchdowns and toasts, where to find the Poe Mimosa and other Ravens game day bites

“It’s all about cheering on our team and celebrating with classic Baltimore bites,” said Chef Grande. “What’s better than that than a crab-stuffed pretzel?”

The game day menu runs Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will also be available on special weekday game days.

To top things off, fans can sip the Poe Mimosa, prosecco mixed with hibiscus, cucumber, and lemon.

The Ravens will face the Dolphins on Thursday night with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on WMAR.