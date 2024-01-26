Tilted Row among restaurants participating in Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week

BALTIMORE — Now is your chance to try a new restaurant in Baltimore and take advantage of deals.

Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week starts on January 26 and dozens of restaurants are offering special lunch and dinner menus.

Chef Amy Hessel at the Tilted Row said they'll be using winter restaurant week to launch their new winter menu. They are offering a three-course menu for $45, with a wine pairing option of $30.

Among the featured dishes, charred grilled octopus, Aleppo shrimp crustini and a brown butter toffee cake.

"I love that it’s a chance for people who maybe haven’t heard of us to come down and try us," said Hessel.

"I know restaurant week reaches into Baltimore County and people in the county look forward to it all year. It's 'let’s get down into the city and let’s try some new restaurants and let’s find some new favorites.' I want to be their new favorite."

Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week runs through February 4.