R&R Taqueria closes in Owings Mills, reopens in Howard Co.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Mexican restaurant has closed its Owings Mills location, after less than a year, and moved back to Howard County, where the business began.

R&R Taqueria opened at Mill Station this January.

Now, the restaurant has confirmed that location is closed.

R&R Taqueria instead returned to Howard County, and just opened a new location in Elkridge.

The restaurant also has locations in downtown Baltimore and in Perry Hall, at the Honeygo Village Center.

Mill Station now lists that space as available.