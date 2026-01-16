THB Bagelry announces opening date for new Bel Air location

BEL AIR, Md. — THB Bagelry and Deli is officially opening its Bel Air location on January 29.

The restaurant at 119 N. Tollgate Road announced on Facebook that there will be a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. that day.

This is THB's 8th location in Maryland, with other stores in Baltimore City, Baltimore, and Howard Counties.

The new location is on the same property as Harford Mall, and is just the beginning of the changes in the area.

Earlier this month, the Bel Air Planning Commission approved Phase 4 of the Harford Mall redevelopment plan. That includes s the construction of two new commercial buildings and is the final phase in the Harford Mall renovation project.

The vision for the area is an open-air shopping center.

WMAR

In Phase I, the former Sears location will be rebuilt to accommodate a new store.

Phase II adds 249 apartments, turning it into a mixed-use development with both shopping and housing. Construction must start by January 2027, and the developer has to upgrade nearby roads before people can move in.

Phase III tears down the old Macy's and builds new commercial space in its place. Construction must start by July 2027, with required road improvements before opening.

Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh are confirmed as anchors for the complex.

Wonder, a new fast-dining space, is also set to open in March.

It's a food hall-style experience that offers dishes from about two dozen menus created by different chefs and restaurants. But instead of multiple vendors operating separate booths, everything is run by a single kitchen.

The chain recently opened a location at Canton Crossing in Baltimore.

