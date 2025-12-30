One Kitchen, over 20 menus: Inside Wonder, the growing food concept now open in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A fast-growing food concept generating buzz has officially arrived in Baltimore.

Wonder, a unique food hall-style experience, offers dishes from about two dozen menus created by different chefs and restaurants. But instead of multiple vendors operating separate booths, everything is run by a single kitchen.

“Really, the sky is the limit in all the different options that we have,” said Kris Gobeil, Market Operations Director with Wonder.

The chain recently opened its first Baltimore-area location at Canton Crossing. Because all food is prepared under one roof, customers can order items from multiple restaurant concepts in a single order, whether they choose to dine in, pick up, or have their food delivered.

"One of the things we also offer is free delivery. So, ideally if you're at home, especially during the colder weather you want us to be able to bring that to you," said Gobeil.

Customers can choose from more than 20 restaurant concepts, ranging from Texas-style barbecue and poke bowls to salads, steaks, and desserts from well-known brands like Magnolia Bakery.

WMAR

“If you look at our buildings, it’s a massive kitchen,” Gobeil said. “That gives us the flexibility to make sure we have all the ingredients to really nail those food items.”

Wonder says convenience is a major draw and the ability to satisfy multiple cravings at once.

“If you wanted that Texas barbecue, normally you’d have to drive all the way to Texas,” Gobeil said. “Being here and being local, we can supply it. You don't have to settle. Everyone can truly get what they're looking for. The convenience factor of multiple menus."

Still, the concept hasn’t come without questions. Some customers have criticized Wonder online, asking why diners wouldn’t just visit the original restaurant for the full experience or expressing concerns about food quality and consistency.

Gobeil said Wonder approaches quality the same way traditional restaurants do.

“We make sure that we prep the quality, everything's the way that it needs to be. We cook everything to order, in order to supply that great food whenever a guest gets it,” he said.

The brand launched its first location in 2023 and has since expanded rapidly to more than 90 locations nationwide. Wonder says growth will continue in Maryland, with new locations planned for Annapolis, Frederick, and Bel Air in the new year.